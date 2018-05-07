MSP Princess Anne April DUI Arrests
The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the month of April 2018:
- Joseph Smith, 35 YOA, McCrory, AR
- Randy Patey, 61 YOA, Crisfield, MD
- Ellis Barton, 27 YOA, Crisfield, MD
- Ernest Paskins, 80 YOA, Salisbury, MD
- Daniel Reid, 38 YOA, Crisfield, MD
- George Gowing, 30 YOA, Washington, DC
- James Bolden, 39 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Jessie Barnes, 38 YOA, Jamaica, NY
