Minutia Mike McDermott

It always amuses me how Mike McDermott blocks or bans normal voting citizens from facebook, when they dare question him on errors he has made.
Case in point below. Recently he was on the bill and jessica show going on and on about the 9 million dollar budget the Worcester County Sheriff has. The problem is the budget is only 7.2 million. When a normal Worcester citizen pointed this out to him, he called trivial stuff like that MINUTIA.
1.8 million dollars is Minutia to this guy. I guess all this "experience" he talks about doesn't include basic math skills.
13 comments:
UMES still has Bill Cosbys Honoree degree up.
What about his brother Bill? JT likes him alright...
I do hope Mike McDermott does not win this election
Call Fox news
Bill McDermott and Mike McDermott (2) Totally different people.
Anonymous said...
UMES still has Bill Cosbys Honoree degree up.
May 8, 2018 at 9:50 AM
Got Damn, WHO THE FUCK CARES!!!
Will you quit hijacking these threads and posting this shit!
Start your own damn Blog!
We white people care.
https://votesmart.org/candidate/biography/125991/mike-mcdermott#.WvLibYjRXIV
Worked at 3 police depts at the same time and left to manage a poultry farm. Has been spreading manure every since. Something stinks in the Carolina's
Blacks THINK they have different rules but they FORGET Obastard isn't Pt President ANYMORE.
8:23 That's hilarious
Funny part is McCrap spelled it incorrectly...dictionary says "minutiae" for the definition he was implying.
And now the county denied the proposed budget that he claims he was referring to in the video. How will be be able to pay for all the promises he made? I think he needs to go back to chicken manure and stop shoveling the s*it on voters.
Bill and Mike are two different people, BUT working together. The people of Pocomoke do not even like Mike.
Post a Comment