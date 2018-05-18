Friday, May 18, 2018
Message From Wicomico Sheriff Mike Lewis On Departments Loss
It is with tremendous sorrow and profound sadness that I announce the sudden and untimely death of Deputy First Class Steven Ray of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, less than 24 hours after working his last assignment. Steven, an 18 year law enforcement veteran, and a proud United States Marine was just 42 years of age and leaves behind three sons, a special longtime girlfriend, and four siblings.
He was a loyal and dedicated member of our Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) and a coveted member of our much beloved WCSO Motor Unit.
As Sheriff of Wicomico County, I ask that you keep the men and women of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Family of Deputy Steven Ray in your thoughts and prayers as they will be experiencing many difficult days ahead.
Thank you Stevie Ray for serving the citizens of Wicomico County with distinction and pride. Semper Fi.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 5/18/2018 07:20:00 AM
1 comment:
There seems to be a rash of sudden deaths on men in their 50 s and 60 s mostly heart attacks....RIP
