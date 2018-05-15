MAY 18, 2018 - WEIRD SCIENCE!
May 18, 2018 is the next 3rd Friday in Downtown Salisbury! Artists and crafters fill the streets, with live music on the Plaza by Chris English Blues.
This month's theme is WEIRD SCIENCE - so check out all of the special activities for scientists and weirdos of all ages! There will be Free Slime, Ghost Busters, Science Experiments, Pinewood Car Races and more!
For all things science and slime, check out the new 3rd Friday area down on Market Street, in front ofAcorn Market and Angello’s Unique Gifts! Check out Ava’s Slime Shop, M-4 Reactor's 3-D printer plus, hands on science experiments and more!
The Eastern Shore Ghostbusters will have their converted ECTahOe1, movie accurate props and a free slime lab set up for everyone to come out and enjoy! The ES Ghostbusters also want to know if there is something strange in your neighborhood – and will talk about ghost hunting with an open mind!
On N. Division Street, check out the Tri County District 1st Annual Corporate Pinewood Derby, in support of the Tri County District Boy Scouts! Watch grown adults and local businesses race cars that they created, as they compete and bribe the judges for prizes, accolades and bragging rights! The rules are there are no rules –and check out the Pit Stop After Party at The Brick Room!
Also, on N. Division Street, you can check out the Lower Shore Addiction Awareness Visual Arts Competition, on display in front of the courthouse, with winners announced at 5:30 p.m. The competition gives Wicomico, Worcester, Dorchester and Somerset middle and high school students an opportunity to express how drug addiction affects them personally and is made possible by the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Wicomico Sherriff’s Office.
On the Plaza, artists and crafters fill the streets, and there will be live music by The Chris English Blues Band! The Salisbury Jaycees will be pouring local craft beer and wine. Plus, be sure to stop bySt. Peter’s Episcopal Church for church tours, hotdogs, hamburgers, and wacky science experiments for the kids! St. Peters will also be selling 250th anniversary items, like mugs, t-shirts, car magnets and more!
Salisbury Art Space is celebrating its 65th Anniversary with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. and the opening of two brand new exhibits. Located on the lower level of Gallery Building, Salisbury Art Space is kicking off its 65th season with a special “Artists Downtown” exhibition, and the 2018 Congressional Art Competition, in association with Congressman Andy Harris's office, will be on display in the Robinson Gallery. The night will begin with a ribbon cutting, followed by a reception from 5- 8 p.m. in association with the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce.
Salisbury University Art Galleries | Downtown Campus also has a fun night lined up – check out the 2018 Art-A-Thon, where artists compete head-to-head, in the same room, to win cash and other prizes! Artists will be given four hours to work, and the public can watch and vote all day on their favorites! The fun starts at 3p.m. and ends at 7p.m. with the winner announced at 7:30 p.m. – determined by popular vote!
The shops and businesses are ready for spring with special events planned! Kuhns Jewelers has found the perfect gift the unique man in your life – pure tantalum! Number #73 on the periodic table, tantalum is a blue-grey metal that is hypoallergenic, crack-resistant, durable and rare! Parker Place will have a pop up boutique set up in their old location all weekend long, be sure to visit Corsets and Cogs on their last day in Downtown Salisbury – with 25% off all in stock merchandise, pocket watches and parasols, and 50% off Uncle Jon’s Soaps and other products! Axe to Grind will be moving to Uniforms Unlimited.
The Rabbit Hole's all new Wonderland Pop Up Gallery will host a monthly exhibition that is all about Moms, mothers and the eternal feminine - with a special reception during 3rd Friday! Check out the all new space curated by Nicole Bishop-Herr.
The downtown bars and restaurants are ready with live music for 3rd Friday! Roadie Joe’s Bar and Grillwill live music by Smooth and Remy from 5:30 – 8:30pm, and late night with DJ Blendz. Brew River Restaurant and Bar will have live music by the Bonedaddies from 6-10pm and DJ E-State from 10 p.m. until close. Market Street will have late night jams by DJ Juan, and Mojo’s will have DJ Vybe.
Downtown Trolleyservice will start earlier at 5 p.m. in front of the Guerrieri Academic Commons and will run until 7 p.m. Service will resume later that night at 9 p.m. and run until 2 a.m. Boarding is free with a Gull Card or $1 otherwise and will bring you from Salisbury University and surrounding areas to Downtown Salisbury.
PLEASE NOTE - 3rd Friday's footprint will be expanded to include the stretch of road in front of the Acorn Market, and Angello's Unique Gifts. Road closures can be expected at 3PM on the Plaza (intersection of Main Street, and Division Street), at Mill Street and W. Main Street, and at Calvert Street and W. Market Street. The block of N. Division Street between Church Street and N Division Street will close at 4PM.
3rd Friday is a downtown economic development initiative and a project of the Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District in partnership with The City of Salisbury.
To be a vendor at 3rd Friday you must be an artist, crafter or non-profit organization, and you must pre-register by emailing a description of what you hope to set-up to 3rdFridaySby@gmail.com
