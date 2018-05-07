Maryland State Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run In Worcester County
(BERLIN, Md.) — Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Sunday night in Worcester County.
Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to the area of MD 589 and Gum Point Road in Berlin, Md., on a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. The bicyclist was transported to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene. A person of interest, Jonathan Torin Kider, 59, of Berlin, Md., has been identified and is being sought for questioning regarding this crash.
Anyone having contact with Kider is being asked to contact the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrak at 410-641-3101.
During the investigation the Maryland State Police was assisted by many departments including the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Ocean City Police Department, Delaware State Police, Berlin Fire Department and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
The investigation is ongoing…
I love seeing our Natural Resources Police going above and beyond the call of duty and assisting other agencies instead of play Guppy Patrol. Some lazy ass DNR cops get mad at the progressive officer who really protect and serve because it makes them look bad.
