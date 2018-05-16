Maryland State Police Easton Barrack Mid-May Drunk Driving and Alcohol Related Investigations
(Easton, Maryland) The Maryland State Police Easton Barrack conducted the following drunk driving and alcohol related investigation between May 1, 2018 and May 15, 2018.
May 1, 2018, Holly Louise Keen, 39 of Salisbury, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Trappe, Md.
May 1, 2018, Daniel Wayne Dalton, 35 of Delaware, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Henderson, Md.
May 2, 2018, Troopers responded to the 5100 Block of Old Trappe Road regarding a single vehicle (motorcycle) accident. Names are being withheld at this time. The driver was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for injuries sustained during the accident. The Passenger was transported by ground to Easton Hospital for injuries sustained during the accident. Alcohol is considered the primary factor and additional charges are pending.
May 2, 2018, Amanda Wolf, 55 of Preston, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Easton, Md.
May 5, 2018, John Robert Scharch, 51 of Centreville, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Cambridge, Md.
May 6, 2018, Chandler Jacob Samuel, 18 of Delaware, was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams and underage possession of alcohol after a traffic stop in Greensboro, Md.
May 6, 2018, Loni Renada Jones, 35 of Salisbury, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and on a suspended drivers license after a traffic stop in Cambridge, Md.
May 8, 2018, Richard Allen Hubbard, 46 of East New Market, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Easton, Md.
May 9, 2018, Troopers responded to Noble Road, Denton, Md., regarding an unwanted intoxicated subject. Upon arrival, Adam James Laplant, 34 of Denton, was arrested on an active arrest warrant for theft under $1000.00. He was taken before a court commissioner and held without bond.
May 10, 2018, Mark Douglas Crandell, 24 of Denton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Easton, Md.
May 10, 2018, Scott Stitchberry, 32 of Cambridge, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Easton, Md. His passenger, Robyn Lynn Dabolish, 37 of Stevensville, was arrested for failure to obey a lawful order and interfering with an official police investigation. She was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
May 11, 2018, Mickayla Schwartz, 23 of Federalsburg, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Easton, Md.
May 13, 2018, Meghan Lee-Ann Sears, 29 of Cordova, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Cordova, Md.
May 13, 2018, Lauren Eilieen DiCaprio, 23 of Easton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Easton, Md.
May 13, 2018, Michael Anthony Gingell, 22 of Easton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Easton, Md.
May 15, 2018, A male, 35 of Frederick, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic collision in Cordova, Md. The driver’s name is being held as this investigation remains open. Alcohol is considered the primary factor and additional charges are pending.
The Maryland State Police Easton Barrack may be contacted at 410-819-4747
