Maryland State Police Easton Barrack Criminal and Arrest Warrants Served for End of April
(Easton, Maryland) The Maryland State Police Easton barrack conducted and served the following criminal investigation and arrest warrants.
April 17, 2018, Lashawn Nicole Conaway, 36 of Seaford, was arrested after a traffic stop in Hurlock for an active bench warrant for failure to appear for court regarding a charge of no vehicle insurance. Conaway was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
April 17, 2018, Herman Lee Hall, 52 of Delaware, surrendered to troopers at the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack regarding an active bench warrant for passing bad checks and theft over $500.00. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
April 17, 2018, Erick Gregory Bordley, 34 of Delaware, was arrested for an active bench warrant for failure to apprear for court regarding a charge of driving while suspended. Bordley was taken before a court commissioner and released on $3000.00 bond.
April 18, 2018, Troopers responded to Goldsboro, regarding an assualt in progress. Tabitha Enzie Killen , 23 of Goldsboro, was arrested for first and second degree assult. She was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
April 18, 2018, Don Sherman Tryon, 60 of Greensboro, was served a criminal summons for second degree assault in Cambridge, Md. He was released on his signature pending a court date.
April 19, 2018, Troopers responded to Preston regarding a trespassing person. Richard Eugene Keyser, 49 of Preston, was arrested for traspassing, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, possessing an open container of alcohol and public intoxication. He was taken before a court commissioner and released on $1000.00 bond.
April 19, 2018, Theodore Martin Harcum, 42 of Denton, was arrested for an active arrest warrant for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruction and hindering and assault on a law enforcement officer. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
April 19, 2018, Troopers responded to the 800 block of Hudson Road, Cambridge, Md regarding a disturbance. Jeffrey David Ireland, 30 of Centreville, was arretsed for second degree assault. It was learned that he had an active arrested warrant for violation of probation regarding a third degree burglary in Delaware. He was taken before a court commisioner and held with on no bond.
April 22, 2018, Steven Michael Novoa, 29 of Columbia, was arrested for 6 active arrest warrants and bench warrants for charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, child support non-payment violation, and two counts of malicious destruction of property and fleeing and eluding police and driving without a license. He was taken before a court commissioner and held on $70,000.00 bond. Novoa was located in Galestown, Md.
April 22, 2018, Trooper responded to Grove Road, Preston regarding a disturbance. Scott Oneyear, 48 of Trappe, was arrested for malicious destruction of property less that $1000.00. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
April 22, 2018, Troopers responded to Whiteleysburg Road, Greensboro regarding a distrubance. Joshua William Krenzer, 23 of Greensboro, was arrested for malicous destruction of property less that $1000.00. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
April 23, 2018, Timothy Wayne Sampson, 40 of Salisbury, was arrested for an active bench warrant regarding child support non-compliance after a traffic stop on Federalsburg, Md. He was taken before a court commissioner and held pending a hearing.
April 23, 2018, Carlos Antonia Johnson, 47 of Salisbury, surrendered to Troopers in Cambridge regarding an active bench warrant for driving on a suspending license. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
April 24, 2018,Cory Wayne Young, 33 of Florida, surrendered to Troopers in Easton regarding an active bench warrant for driving without a license. He was taken before a court commissioner and released pending a court date.
April 24, 2018, Sabrina Kay Rebstock, 48 of Denton, was served a criminal summons for second degree assault in Denton, Md. She was released on her signature pending a court date.
April 24, 2018, Troopers responded to the 4800 block of Skinner’s Run, Hurlock regarding a disturbance. Tyrell Jerome Jones, 36 of Hurlock, was arrested for malicious destruction of property. He was taken before a court commissioner and held on $5000.00 bond.
Anyone with information regarding criminal activity or a fugitive is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-819-4747.
