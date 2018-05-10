Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run In Worcester County
(BERLIN, Md.) — Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Sunday night in Worcester County.
The suspect, Jonathan Torin Kidder, 59, of Berlin, Md., turned himself into the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack on Thursday morning. Kidder is charged with negligent automotive homicide under the influence of alcohol, homicide by motor vehicle impaired by alcohol, failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death, driving/attempting to drive a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving/attempting to drive a vehicle while impaired by alcohol. The State’s Attorney for Worcester County, Bill McDermott, was present for Kidder’s initial appearance and requested that Kidder be held without bond at the Worcester County Detention Center. Mr. McDermott will also personally appear for the state at Kidder’s bond review Friday morning.
Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to the area of MD 589 and Gum Point Road in Berlin, Md., on a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. The bicyclist, identified as Jose Eduardo Madrid Pineda, 38, of Berlin, Md., was transported to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Kidder, fled from the scene. Shortly after 10:20 p.m., troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to a second crash, with this one located at US 50 and Keyser Point Road. During this crash, the driver of a Chevrolet Yukon rear-ended another vehicle. That driver, also identified as Kidder, exited the vehicle, and briefly talked with the other driver before running away.
Investigators were able to link debris found at the fatal hit-and-run scene with Kidder’s vehicle at the scene of the second crash.
During the investigation the Maryland State Police was assisted by many departments including the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Ocean City Police Department, Delaware State Police, Berlin Fire Department and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
The investigation is ongoing…
6 comments:
The very sad thing about this is the loss of life. But to prevent more it should not be lost in the outrage that IF this soul, equal to all of us before his creator, were John Phoebus or a local politician's child and the victim had lived, would be given a slap on the wrist and all would be swept under the carpet. Terrible and senseless loss of life and I suspect will similarly conspire to demonstrate the sad state of our culture and absence of any redeeming sense of morality
Did the cyclists have lights and a safety vest on at 10 pm.?
If it was a Trooper that hit him it would be hush hushed.
8:59 you got a problem! Your comment makes no sense. A Police Officer would not hit-and-run....if at all possible act half way grown up instead of like an A$$BURROW TROLL...just trying to stir his little shit up! This maggot left the scene, hope the court system puts him under the jail!
You mean like Phoebus, a sworn officer of the justice system or Massey an officer of the law?
How inconsiderate. Lock his drunk ass up and throw away the freaking key. Feed his ass bread and butter for life. Apparently he went home to drink more then sober up before turning himself in and doing the right thing. Prayers for the victims family. Life for the culprit.
Post a Comment