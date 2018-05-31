Flashback To Mike McDermott's Endorsement Of Joe Albero For Mayor

More examples of Mike McDermott leadership and judgement... Albero builds consensus roflmao
Del. Mike McDermott Endorses Joe Albero For Mayor Of Salisbury
My friend Joe Albero is running for Mayor. He comes from the private sector, has a record of accomplishment and understands how to attract and create jobs for Salisbury. And, most importantly, he knows how to build consensus.
He is the best candidate to move Salisbury forward. He is the best person to help restore Salisbury as an economic leader for the Lower Shore.
Joe Albero has my full support and I encourage you to vote for him for Mayor on Tuesday, April 2, 2013.
With best regards,
Delegate Mike McDermott
1 comment:
And as I recall Jim and McDermott were always friendly to one another at the DAR events.
