Friday, May 18, 2018

Fatal Accident On White Lowe Road Wicomico County

Type of Incident: Motor Vehicle Collision - Fatal
Date and Time5/18/2018 @ 2:59 pm 
Location: W/B US Route 50 @ White Lowe Road, Wicomico County

Vehicle/Driver #1 was a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by Maria Theresia Ellis, 77 years old, with an     address in Ocean City, Maryland.  She was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore.  

Vehicle/Driver #2 was a 2004 Ford Focus driven by Garrett Adrian Pusey, 20 years of age, with an address in Mardela Springs, Maryland.  He was transported by ambulance to PRMC with injuries. 

Vehicle #1 was being driven on White Lowe Road towards the US Route 50 intersection.  The intersection is controlled by a stop sign for motorists on White Lowe Road.  Motorists on US Route 50 have the right-of-way. Driver #1 entered the W/B lanes of US Route 50 but failed to yield to approaching traffic.  Vehicle #1 was subsequently struck on the driver’s side in a T-bone type collision by Vehicle #2 as it was being driven westbound on US Rt 50 in lane one.  As a result of injuries suffered in the collision, Driver #1 was pronounced deceased at the scene.  

No alcohol was a factor in the collision.  The weather at the time of the collision was rain.  The investigation is continuing. 

Posted by on

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)