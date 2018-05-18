Fatal Accident On White Lowe Road Wicomico County

Type of Incident: Motor Vehicle Collision - Fatal
Date and Time: 5/18/2018 @ 2:59 pm
Location: W/B US Route 50 @ White Lowe Road, Wicomico County
Vehicle/Driver #1 was a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by Maria Theresia Ellis, 77 years old, with an address in Ocean City, Maryland. She was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore.
Vehicle/Driver #2 was a 2004 Ford Focus driven by Garrett Adrian Pusey, 20 years of age, with an address in Mardela Springs, Maryland. He was transported by ambulance to PRMC with injuries.
Vehicle #1 was being driven on White Lowe Road towards the US Route 50 intersection. The intersection is controlled by a stop sign for motorists on White Lowe Road. Motorists on US Route 50 have the right-of-way. Driver #1 entered the W/B lanes of US Route 50 but failed to yield to approaching traffic. Vehicle #1 was subsequently struck on the driver’s side in a T-bone type collision by Vehicle #2 as it was being driven westbound on US Rt 50 in lane one. As a result of injuries suffered in the collision, Driver #1 was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No alcohol was a factor in the collision. The weather at the time of the collision was rain. The investigation is continuing.
