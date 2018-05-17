Thursday, May 17, 2018

Crisfield Volunteer Fire Company Does Matt Tomlins Represent You?

I have been out enjoying a movie with my wife this evening , and when I turn my phone back on I have a msg shown below from Tomlins






Matt Tomlins you are a joke, and I can assure you now asshole you will never have a comment published on my site again...so your the one who can go fuck himself.
Anonymous said...

Frankie Pruitt fire chief should be proud of this fella.

May 17, 2018 at 9:53 PM
Anonymous said...

JT he sounds like he should be in Stalag 13 with the other dead beat volunteers that play on their computers instead of taking care of a community! No doubt a real "hard ass" from Crisfield....LOL

May 17, 2018 at 10:11 PM

