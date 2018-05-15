Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Crisfield Residents Please Vote For Barry Dize To Save Crisfield From Destruction
Residents of Crisfield you need to know what is at stake in the upcoming election on June 20th. The very safety and future of Crisfield is at stake. Barry Dize is the only Pro Law Enforcement Candidate running for Mayor. Barry supports the Police and strengthening their ability to battle the terrible criminal element that has tried to take the town over. The Somers Cove Complex has continued to be a menace on the town. The Crisfield PD operates on a shoestring budget as it is, and Barry is the only one who will correctly fund the Police and their job to keep the citizens safe. You must get out and vote for Barry Dize on June 20th, as an effort is going to be made to bus voters in from Somers Cove to vote for his opponent and further defund the police department. This is not a joke, it is real. Imagine a Crisfield with an even smaller law enforcement presence, and you will see it become little Chicago.
Please Vote Barry Dize For Mayor June 20th
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 5/15/2018 09:45:00 AM
