CRISFIELD POLICE PRESS RELEASE

Crisfield Police Department Crisfield, Maryland
To: Press
From: Chief Michael L. Tabor
Subject: Press Release
Date: May 21, 2018
On May 19, 2018, Crisfield Officers patrolling the area of Charlotte Avenue and D. Gerald Drive conducted a traffic stop on a blue in color Chevy Cobalt for various traffic violations. During the traffic stop it was revealed that the driver identified as Keyon Demetricus Honesty was driving on a suspended Maryland Driver's license, further investigation revealed that Honesty was also in possession of marijuana, cocaine and paraphernalia during the time of the stop. Honesty was subsequently placed under arrest where he was later released on a $15,000 un-secured bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment