Bungling Bob Playing Child Games With Lives

So last week we learned that one term Bob has decided to not fund Station 16 or 2 in his upcoming budget. Bob has however put funds in the budget for non existent station 13. The Fire service agreement does not include or have anything to do with our Volunteer firefighters at Station 16 or 2. Bob wants to be his typical smartass child, and try to stick it to Salisbury again because he isn't an adult. He knows full well the Salisbury Fire Department Volunteers are funded like all the others in Wicomico County. I am including all the documents that will show how clearly childish and immature Bungling Bob truly is.
42 comments:
This is why Jack Heath will replace him. There is to much discontent between the City and County, Jack will be a uniting force and a breath of fresh air without alcohol lingering in the air!!! Stalag 13 is a bunch of idiots without any direction and Culver wants to give them money....sounds like an A$$BURROW tactic!
this is why Bob will win, again... there is too much discontent between city and county.
city wants full use of county resources and county wants NOTHING to do with the city.
That's GOOD.
Bye Bye Bobby!
Last time I looked on my tax bill I paid County taxes and city taxes, not just city taxes. So why don’t I get my volunteer Departments funded?
Ha haaaa good luck with that liberal.
JT,
What's happened in the lawsuit that the County filed against the City for part of $$$$ the County has spent to upgrade the government office building and the countersuit the city filed for a deed to a half interest in that building?
heath was a volunteer fire fighter in Fruitland. He has seem the other side of the story.
Since youre so confident of Culver's defeat, how about some sort of promise that you'll shut this blog down in frustration if Bob gets re-elected? You won't do it when he wins amyway....
39-1 Appropriations; conditions - in a nutshell; the country exec proposes a budget, the council passes the budget. the council has passed anything, yet.
Once a budget is passed, the exec will ensure funds are distributed; as directed.
Again, you morons get so upset, over nothing!
seems Day is the one that took the city stations out of the county firemen association
JT, figured I'd put my comment here since asshole and Bob are butt buddies. Turd boy complaining big time his weekend sucked, blaming it on Rick Meehan and OC. Seriously LMAO, when OC Billiards and Bullshit goes broke, we're all gonna party! Karma Joe boy, your going down fast!
3:04 why would JT do that? He has to be here to keep A$$BURROW honest....if there were any such thing with that little hypocrite! Culver can be controlled with booze win or loose, ask Jen.
3:04 are you Alcoholic Bob? What is amyway????? Ha Ha Ha we know who made this comment.
Lol he won't.
I'm not a Culver supporter, but his proposed budget has $820,688 for the "Salisbury fire/ambulance" appropriation next year. That is a lot IMHO so why all the whining???
Like Albero said he would if Ireton won?
I also saw that, Joey's big adventure going bust, and he's already making excuses, blaming everyone else. So typical.
whats a sinking fund?
I heshe from very good sources he had checks bouce last week, tried to say the bank was wrong. Does this really surprise anyone?
8:24 that's a fact, I have one. I told the piece of shit to make it good now, or I would post it for the world to see. I have a copy. NON-SUFFICANT FUNDS! not uncollected, or mistake. Asshole!
Where is Joe's wife these days? Has she gotten so big that he no longer puts photos of her on his blog?
Sinking funds are funds held by the county used as a 50% match of purchases for capital expenses by a volunteer department. Example if station 13 spent $60,000 on working radios and they turned in a copy of the invoice and proof they have the other $30,000 in an account, then the county would give them the sinking fund money.
That $820,688 is $45,000 for maintaining the special operations for the county and the balance for calls responded to in the county portion of the Salisbury fire district in FY'17. So the city is paid a year after they provide the service. That money is not for any calls with in the city limits. That is what the volunteers are asking funding for. As they had received for 88 years prior to Bob's scam.
Anonymous said...
heath was a volunteer fire fighter in Fruitland. He has seem the other side of the story.
May 7, 2018 at 1:17 PM
No Heath was never a firefighter. Maybe belonged to the social club as their president, but he wasn't a firefighter. Firefighter is a title that is earned. Being in the membership doesn't qualify you or credential you with that title.
Anonymous said...
I heshe from very good sources he had checks bouce last week, tried to say the bank was wrong. Does this really surprise anyone?
May 8, 2018 at 8:24 AM
WTF did you just say?
If you read the Fire Service Agreement you will find that there was not supposed to be monies for the Salisbury Volunteers.
Anonymous said...
If you read the Fire Service Agreement you will find that there was not supposed to be monies for the Salisbury Volunteers.
May 8, 2018 at 7:58 PM
That's BS. That agreement does not indicate that the Salisbury vollies were going to be left out. They are entitled to feed at the public trough just like the others. And Culver even wants to give money to the station 13 goofballs like he tried to do last year before the Council stopped that nonsense and will probably do again this year.
12:19 pleeeeeeease send to JT to post. Albedo needs to be knocked down off his high horse, his ego has inflated to monumental proportions.
Blocking comments again!
Write about the price gouging at Pohanka please!
The so called drug and alcohol testing of county employees has been a big failure and a big lie. There is no way Culver and his buddies could pass that test on any Monday morning. Steve failed the test for the second time but is coming back in 30 days. Not only that, he is supposed to be promoted because his wife passed an online college degree for him and he is going to replace the guy from station 6 in parsonsburg.
I heard the same thing 550. If Steve can pass his next drug test Mark will be out the door unless his supervisor gets fired first. This will be interesting, obviously Culver can't fire all the druggies and drunks - there won't be anybody left.
If the county has no problem spending millions on new ball fields at Henry Parker complex why is there a problem maintaining the fields mens slow pitch use? Infields suck, outfields suck, this place flat out sucks.
Culver will be begging Steve to come back real soon. He may be intoxicated but he is the best we've got.
Mr Culver, was I right or wrong about your drunk and drugged employees? I'm gonna cut you some slack and call off my dogs for now. We know it's not your fault, your supervisors let you down by not nipping this. They knew what was going on and looked the other way. Unfortunately, there are still more county employees drinking on the job everyday. I'll let you know on a future post. love jason
Interesting culver has his snitches in place, Dave Fitgerld, Michele Ennis, Mark Whitelock, his daughter in finance department, Chris Tyler and joes wife, you can't fart without the taste, smell and color being reported to culver.
if 1023 is right, I'm putting my dogs back in action
Did Culver drug and alcohol test every county employee or just steve, if so steve needs to call luke rommell. no way in this world steve was the only one who failed, and btw where is frank
frank is out with a sore shank
rumor is steve wasn't the only county worker going to the massage parlor in laurel on county time. county supervisors need to keep a closer eye on their employees. if they had done so, Frank wouldn't be at the clinic right now with a bad shank problem.
Frank says he won't come back to work for the county until he gets an apology for having to take the stupid drug test. World series is right around the corner and we need him back really bad.
Hey jt, whats the deal with county employees punching in, hanging out in the shop for 20 minutes, heading to royal farms for coffee and then getting ready for 10 am break. Pictures coming real soon. These guys are on break way longer than they are on the job.
Post a Comment