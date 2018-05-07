A Wicomico County Man Is Wounded After Charging At Police With A Knife Early This Morning
(SALISBURY, MD) – A Wicomico County man was wounded this morning after charging at police with a knife early this morning.
The Wicomico County man is identified as Justin Marshall, 38, of the 200 block of Hall Drive in Salisbury. He is undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Marshall will remain under police guard at the hospital. Criminal charges against him are pending.
At about 1:15 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack were dispatched for a welfare check to the 200 block of Hall Drive in Salisbury. Marshall’s mother, who lives at the residence, requested police assistance to help transport her son to the hospital. She told police that when she attempted to transport her son to the hospital earlier, he jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, eventually returning to their residence on Hall Drive.
When troopers arrived to the scene, Marshall had fled the residence. The troopers patrolled the area to look for Marshall, but were unable to locate him. Troopers advised Marshall’s mother to call police when he returned.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. this morning, Marshall returned to the home. About five minutes later, troopers arrived back on the scene and encountered Marshall in the front yard with a knife. Without warning, Marshall charged the troopers while making verbal threats with an upraised knife in his hand.
The troopers gave several verbal commands for Marshall to drop the knife. Marshall continued to charge at them.
In fear for their lives, both troopers discharged their department-issued .40 caliber Glock handguns. Both troopers immediately rendered aid and called for emergency medical service personnel. There were no other injuries reported at the scene.
Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Unit investigators are conducting an investigation into the police involved shooting. Police are also consulting with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.
State troopers from the Salisbury Barrack and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore Region responded to the scene. Crime scene technicians responded to process the scene for evidence. Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.
6 comments:
I would be curious to know why his mother was taking him to the hospital to begin with.It sounds like a drug related issue or some form of mental condition.It also sound like his mother was used to "whatever" was going on with him.
Totally different story than the nut who posted His/Hers/its interpretation of what he/she/it heard over a scanner, on that Albero Blog. IMO there is no credibility in idiots, who are not on scene and their only source of "truth" is listening to the scanner - then writes about "woulda, shouldsa, coulda. If this flake is to be believed, all of Salisbury is without LEO, EMT and fire protection today, because of mismanagement made in the early hours of this morning,
9:22-point well made ,but you are trying to cram too much in a paragraph.
The end result should be interesting unless our local jurisprudence decides to let this slide.
Tuff stuff for the Troopers, never easy to have to shoot another human. It is a day they will relive for the rest of their lives. The Troopers did the right thing they owe it to their families to stay alive. Policing in America today is a tuff job. Thanks for your service to our community.
This was two doors down from my father. This guy is a nut case and has been in and out of jail.
Post a Comment