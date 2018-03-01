Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Worcester County School Board, the Worcester County States Attorney’s Office, and the Maryland State Police have joined together to create an advisory council to best serve our community in regards to School safety.
The Advisory Council for Worcester County Schools and Law Enforcement as it shall be known from today forward will meet regularly to ensure lines of communication are intact.
In light of past events in Florida and other areas around the Country we felt a need to strengthen the current strong relationships between the organizations in an effort to thwart any effort to cause harm to our valuable student community that will be our future leaders.
The council will work with the all the Chiefs of Police in Worcester County to share information and best practices to help keep our community safe.
No comments:
Post a Comment