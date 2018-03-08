Thursday, March 8, 2018
Worcester County Sheriff Reggie Mason Blasts Mike McDirtbag For His Lies
I hear a certain candidate for Sheriff (Mike M) is running me down about our school coverage and what all he can do to solve the world problems .Yes , with sickness , injuries and one deputy taking a school position in another county because they gave him a vehicle, left us shorthanded. This past year, we did have a shortage of school deputies and yes I take the blame. When I met with Dr. Wilson right after Sandyhook, I ask that a deputy be placed in all schools in our county. Some of my command staff an deputies remembers that (MM) did not want deputies in schools, sure changed his mind now. On the third try, our commissioners agreed to fill only the public schools. They would not do the private schools and made the school deputies only part-time employees. Today, retirees do not want to do this type of work. We have had to take from other divisions to cover our schools, I should had done it sooner. Since the opening day of school, I have spent mornings and afternoons checking our schools and will continue , until I leave. I have tried to stay out of some of this election mess, however the certain few that want to bash me, been there and have had it done to me before, it hurts my family, so I have had about enough . ThIs Marine can take it , not perfect like some people want you to think they are. Not only do we make checks on our deputies in the schools, but our nursery schools are also checked by all of us and our private schools. The longest serving Sheriff of our county, Sheriff Charles T. Martin (16 yrs) and a great sheriff , and I have come out in support of Matt Crisafulli. He is not a know it all, like some think they are. Many promises have been made to a few here about who will be given rank, Matt has not promised anyone I know of, that is his decision. I have talked with both about not campaigning while working, no complaints about Matt, however not a day goes by about (MM) and I have tried to be nice to him, but now I take all gloves off hurting my family. A complaint on Matt, he had a sign out in front of a telephone pole called in by State Hiway, the next day off ,he moved it behind the pole. All signs must be placed behind the poles, so if you see this, contact State Hiway. I can be a nice guy and enough is enough. You have a problem with me, call, do not hurt my family on facebook with all your garbage talk. I have nothing bad to say about Scott Bernal , however I do with George Truitt, another wonder boy, that will solve the world's problems. I would love to have two deputies in all of our schools, however our county commissioners would flip out. Recently I had a meeting with them on school security,it was a good meeting. I want to thank all police agencies in our county Ocean City PD, Ocean Pines PD, Berlin PD, Snow Hill PD, Pocomoke PD, DNR Police and The Maryland State Police for all the resources that they have provided, thanks guys. Lou Taylor and Steve Price , you guys have been outstanding to work with , to make our schools more safe . Thanks to all in The Worcester County Sheriff's Office that have really put forth a great effort in making all safe. I have nine months left in office, I will do all I can and I do regret not getting those two school 's fully staffed. Currently we have two in training , once they complete all training , they will assigned to our schools. Semper Fi !
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 3/08/2018 04:02:00 PM
6 comments:
If people only knew the real Mike McDermott and the lies he told while he was Mayor of Pocomoke! You can’t trust someone that can’t tell the truth! We need someone with a good set of values and knows how to be truthful! Matt Crisafulli is my choice because he has the proper values! He has the right mindset to be our our sheriff! Good Luck Matt you deserve to be sheriff!
Hopefully whoever gets sheriff will stop this good old boy crap here in pocomoke. A couple weeks ago at pocomoke high school a kid said he had a gun in his backpack. The assistant principal took action. But the one officer put the kid in cuffs and the other officer told him to take them off of him cause he was Dr wells son. The kid never got in trouble with the law or with the school Wallace just sweep it under the rug .I think its just wrong. When my child called and told me what was going on I went and pick my child up. J
Amen!
McDermott and the cockroach Albero are buddies. Need I say more?
McDermott had the nerve to park his vehicle in a bus loop during restricted hours on the south end. When told he couldn't park there, he had the nerve to park on the sidewalk where students are dropped off. He's not out protecting students, he's trying to get votes from Crisafulli supported territory.
Wether he or she is a parent of an outstanding business person.that doesnt mean that he gets treated better than the average kid.that boy should have been charged,he brought a gun to school knowing damn well he shouldnt have.so why set him free .the officer that said let him go ,must of been paid off by the doctor.he should have paid for his crime.,any other child would have gone to jail.jus plainly pissed off.corrupted cops arent good for pocomoke or any other county.jus sayen.
