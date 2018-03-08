Worcester County Sheriff Reggie Mason Endorses Matt Crisafulli As Your Next Sheriff

Current Sheriff Reggie Mason and Former Sheriff Chuck Martin have both fully endorsed Matt Crisafulli to be the next Sheriff of Worcester County. Reggie Mason is above reproach with his credentials shown below. If he picks Matt Crisafulli as the man he wants to take over when he retires it shows you that Matt is the only choice. You have to respect the wishes of the two previous sheriffs to know what is needed to be a leader for everyone in the County. Vote for Matt Crisafulli and as his signs say put people above politics.
Member, Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council, Worcester County, 2010-.
Attended Pocomoke High School, Pokomoke City; Del Tech Community College; Wor Wic Community College; National Sheriff's Institute; Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy, 1984; Maryland Sheriffs Executive Schools, 1992; Fire/Police Instant Command School, 2005. Served in U.S. Marine Corps, 1965-69 (presidential citation; Vietnam combat action ribbon; Vietnam campaign medal with device). Employed by Ocean City Police Department, 1970-79. Member, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge no. 10, Ocean City, 1970-79, and Lodge no. 50, Snow Hill, 1979-; American Legion Post no. 67, Snow Hill, 1985-; Maryland Sheriffs' Association, 2010-. Member, National Rifle Association; Friendship Community Association; Mar-Va Theater Performing Arts Center, Pocomoke City. Silver Star Award, 2004, and Single Gold Star Award, 2007, Worcester County Sheriff's Office.
