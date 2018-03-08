Thursday, March 8, 2018
WINE RACK ARMED ROBBERY WEST OCEAN CITY
On March 8, 2018 at approximately 0243 hours, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Wine Rack located at 12827 Ocean Gateway West Ocean City, Maryland in reference to an armed robbery. Deputies conducted a K-9 track with negative results.
Deputies requested the Worcester Bureau of Investigation to respond to the scene and assume the investigation. Investigators learned that an African American male approximately 6’0 medium build wearing a blue New Balance sweatshirt and gray bandana over his face entered the Wine Rack and brandished a butcher knife. The suspect directed the store employee to the cash registers where the suspect took an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. The suspect left the scene on foot heading east. Investigators are currently reviewing video surveillance from the Wine Rack. Maryland State Police Crime Scene Technicians responded and processed the crime scene.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the armed robbery to contact the Worcester Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111 or Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.
