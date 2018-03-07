WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE·PRESS RELEASE

WCSO Press Release - Mar. 6, 2018
Incident: Possession of Methamphetamine
Date of Incident: 5 March 2018
Location: 700 block of South Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Jack R. Howard Jr., 43, Marion, MD
Narrative: On 5 March 2018 at 10:33 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Jack Howard after the deputy observed Howard driving on S. Salisbury Blvd. without any headlights at night. During the encounter, the deputy made observations of Howard that caused the deputy to believe that Howard was under the influence of some sort of CDS. During a subsequent search of Howard’s vehicle, the deputy located what was identified as methamphetamine along with a smoking device.
The deputy placed Howard under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Howard on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
6 comments:
I use to be like this guy ...Ray..
On second thought, I am this guy in most ways.. especially the driving while on meth part...Ray..
I hope this waste of space isn't getting treatment on my dime.
On 3rd thought, your the guy posting while on meth .
This is not funny anonymous.This is someone's life.Hes hit bottom.
That's a hard 43!
