Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force Press Release On SU Drug Dealers

Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force
401 Naylor Mill Road
Salisbury, Maryland 21801
Phone: (410) 548-4005 Fax: (410) 860-0128
Press Release
Suspect 1: Scott Michael Mudd Race: White / Sex: Male DOB 07-28-1998 1409 University Terrace, Apt 104, Salisbury, MD Suspect 2: Joshua Ron Franzak Race: White / Sex: Male DOB 06-21-1998 1060 Arnoldstown Rd., Jefferson, MD 21755 Suspect 3: Arne Scott Nelson Race: White / Sex: Male DOB 08-30-1998 105 Annapolis View Rd., Stevensville, MD Narrative:
During the month of February 2018, members of the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force, hereinafter referred to as WINTF, were informed that a Salisbury University student was selling amounts of cocaine, marijuana and other types of controlled dangerous substances in Wicomico County, Maryland. Members of WINTF started an investigation and were able to identify Scott Michael Mudd, W/M, who was residing at 1409 University Terrace, Apt 104, Salisbury, Maryland, as a potential suspect. Based on information acquired through the investigation, law enforcement officers were able to author a search & seizure warrant for 1409 University Terrace, Apt. 104, Salisbury, Maryland. On March 5, 2018, at approximately 2130 hours, officers executed the search warrant. Members of law enforcement conducted a search of the apartment and were able to identify the occupants of the four rooms located within the residence. The occupants of the apartment arrived home during execution of the warrant and were detained.
A search of the apartment resulted in the seizure of (8) eight marijuana plants, 178.9 grams of suspected marijuana, 27.2 grams of suspected cocaine, numerous pills, promethazine syrup, various pieces of paraphernalia used to cultivate marijuana, and $5,637.00 in U.S. currency.
As a result of the search, Joshua Franzak, Arne Nelson and Scott Mudd were arrested and charged accordingly. All three individuals were presented before a District Court Commissioner, released on bond and are pending trial.
Members of WINTF were assisted by the Salisbury University Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, Maryland State Police Barrack "E", Wicomico County Sheriff's Office K-9, and the Wicomico County State's Attorney’s Office.
The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force consists of members of the Maryland State Police, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury City Police Department, Fruitland Police Department and the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Arrested and never prosecuted. Remember the teacher at Parkside. So called drug dealer. All BS. All charges dropped.
Jamie Dykes what say you?
they are all business majors, turn em loose, just trying to pay tuition
