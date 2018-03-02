Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Friday, March 2, 2018
Wicomico County District 4 Is There No One Else?
Are the leadership of the Republican Committee mainly Mark McIver going to just give away a seat on the County Council to a known Liberal Democrat? Is there no one else conservative in District 4 who wants to run??
15 comments:
If they got to work with Brad Pitt I bet those women would step up.
11:34. I volunteer to be first in line.
That district is mainly salisbury, those demographics in that district os changing due to the college students and homes converted to rental units... There is less and less Conservatives in that district due to changing tide in salisbury. Democrats may take the majority on The County council if the 2 at large districts win or the democrats from District 2/3. They could also have an supermajority. Something to think about. Demographics are changjng rapidly in the county and its favoring democrats... Something to think about.
A "known Liberal Democrat???" You say that like you would say a "known pedophile" or "known racist." But no one would vote for one of those, would they?
Mark McIver is a prime example of why the local Republican party organization is worthless.
WICOMICO COUNTY REPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEE
Elected by Wicomico County Republican Voters to 4-year terms:
Mark McIver, Chair (chosen by County Central Committee)
Greg Belcher; Julie D. Brewington; Mark T. Edney; David L. Goslee, Sr.; Robert Laun; John Palmer; David L. Parker; Ann Brittingham Suthowski. Terms expire 2018.
(410) 543-6142
e-mail: dlparker@salisbury.edu
web: www.wicomicogop.org
Jonathan: who gives a rats ass anymore?
The members of the central committee posted by the 1:52 comment are pretty scuzzy, except for Dr. Edney and Mr. Parker. Greg Belcher I have heard is now behind bars for tax cheating. Goslee and Palmer want to run the school system into the ground. McIver is clueless.
It's no wonder they can't get candidates to run, including against Culver in the primary.
David Goslee is a pure bred left wing nut.
Greg Belcher is doing 23 years in supermax. No parole because its a federal prison.
2:07 PM - we don't because no matter who gets in they are only there to further their lame relationships and agendas. Its not about us and never was. I would never get in to politics especially around here.
Small minded wanna be's.
Once you get past the city limits you are a NOBODY. But you can't tell any of these elected idiots that as they bask in their fake royalness.
No thank you. The days of public service for the betterment of the community is gone.
2:58,
They are mostly big Bobby Boy fans and didn't even try to get another primary candidate.
3:38,
Go back under your rock. Joe Holloway, Marc Kilmer, Larry Dodd, Ernie Davis and John Cannon are very good elected officials, and we better keep them in office, especially if Hastings and McCain are elected, not to mention Culver.
with what SbySpews has done to Julie Brewington, it's assured not decent person will run. She's as good as it gets.
3:36 Where's he lockup up? I want to write him.
