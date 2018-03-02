Friday, March 2, 2018
Why Does Everyone Have To Feel Included?
One of the saddest things that I see these days is that everyone gets offended if they don't feel represented by someone like themselves in movies or tv shows. I saw they are thinking about making Disney Princess Elsa the popular figure from the hit Frozen be a lesbian. SMH....
Why do we have to have a lesbian character in every show, or the gay best friend or the streetwise black guy, the redneck white dude etc etc. Just because someone is not represented in a movie or tv show doesn't mean they should be forced to make it happen to make you feel better about yourself.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 3/02/2018 01:00:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
Color blind entertainment appears to be a thing of the past.I go to movies for the entertainment value.I don't even think about race or gender issues before,during or after the movie.If it's good it's good.Now,some of my favorite actors have become activists,and it's becoming more difficult to go to a movie that doesn't have at least one of these people in it.I can't in clear conscience listen to their political rants and then go to their movies.
The streetwise black guy...HA-HA-HA-HA-HA...Ray...
JT you have a lot of gay friends, right, that you go to the show with? And streetwise blacks coming over to the house all the time eat fried chicken with you at the table?
What's wrong with fried chicken? I love fried chicken. And mashed potatoes with gravy, too.
JT it is the result of Hollywood.....it is acceptable to those California snowflake so all of America should conform....it is a very sad state of affairs! Just like school EVERYBODY gets a participation trophy....you don't win you don't deserve squat....
Post a Comment