Why did Maryland charge someone with attempted suicide?

The criminalization of mental illness plagues our justice system. This truth is especially stark in the case of an Eastern Shore man who recently pleaded guilty to attempted suicide. The man, whose name The Baltimore Sun kept confidential, was arrested in 2016 when a relative reported that he had a gun and was threatening to kill himself. A state trooper who arrived on the scene noted the man was deeply disturbed, and was pleading for the trooper to kill him.
In Maryland, it's illegal to assist someone else in suicide, but the law has no provision that dictates punishment for people who have attempted suicide themselves. Nevertheless, the District Court Commissioner charged the Eastern Shore man with attempted suicide and reckless endangerment.
