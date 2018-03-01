Weather Alert!! Folks, pay attention to the Weather for the next 48 hours. We expect to see a significant increase in the winds beginning tomorrow morning into Friday afternoon. A major concern will damage from the winds and coastal flooding along the coast. Here is the latest from Wakefield Weather.
Low pressure moves northeast across the Ohio valley into Pennsylvania today into this evening, then re-develops near the southern New England coast late tonight. The associated warm front lifts north across the local area during today, with the trailing cold front crossing the region this evening. Strong low pressure then drifts southeast off the Mid Atlantic coast late Friday through Saturday.
Dorchester-Wicomico-Somerset-Inland Worcester-Maryland Beaches-
Including the cities of Cambridge, Salisbury, Crisfield,
Princess Anne, Snow Hill, Ocean City, Chincoteague, Wallops Island, Melfa, Exmore, Cape Charles,Cheapside, Fishermans Island, Kiptopeke, Kiptopeke State Park,and Plantation
420 AM EST Thu Mar 1 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
* AREAS AFFECTED: Eastern Virginia...the Lower Maryland Eastern
Shore and coastal Northeast North Carolina.
* HAZARDS: Strong or damaging wind gusts.
* WINDS: Northwest 25-40 mph with gusts to 50-55 mph.
* TIMING: Friday through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS: Strong winds will cause downed trees and scattered
power outages. Minor structural damage is possible.
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
Batton down the hatches. I brought the chicken's inside because it is supposed to get fierce windy... Ray...
