WCSO Press Releases - Mar. 2, 2018
Incident: Possession of CDS
Date of Incident: 26 February 2018
Location: Mt. Hermon Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Hope M. Glinowiecki, 51, Parsonsburg, MD
Narrative: On 26 February 2018 at 1:44 PM, deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Hope Glinowiecki for a stop sign violation. During the stop, the deputy observed indicators that caused him to believe CDS might be inside the vehicle. Following a positive alert from a WCSO Drug K9, the deputy searched the vehicle and located crack cocaine and a smoking device.
The deputy placed Glinowiecki under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Glinowiecki on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Incident: Possession of CDS
Date of Incident: 28 February 2018
Location: N. Salisbury Blvd. at Gordy Rd., Salisbury, MD
Suspect:
1. Charlie Douglas Brittingham, 23, Georgetown, DE
2. Damien Maurice Height, 27, Seaford, DE
Narrative: On 28 February 2018 at 11:47 AM a WCSO Motor Deputy was cruising N. Salisbury Boulevard when he observed the driver of a vehicle next to him holding what appeared to be a marijuana bowl-type smoking device. Upon realizing the deputy was next to him, the driver lowered the device and attempted to hide it. The deputy, who could already detect the odor of marijuana emanating from the open window of the vehicle motioned for these subjects to pull over.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the deputy recovered the smoking device but also located a baggie of what was identified as crack cocaine.
The deputy arrested the driver, Charlie Brittingham, and his passenger Damien Height, and transported them both to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released both on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 2 March 2018
