WCSO Press Release - Mar. 5, 2018
Incident: Second Degree Assault
Date of Incident: 03 March 2018
Location: Old Ocean City Rd, Parsonsburg, MD
Suspect: Cumbey, Virginia Lynn, 50, Parsonsburg, MD
Narrative: On 03-03-18, Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 33000 Block of Old Ocean City Rd, Parsonsburg, for a domestic assault. Two residents got into an intense argument that turned physical. The victim was transported to PRMC for treatment of injuries received during the assault. Deputies identified the suspect as Virginia Cumbey. Cumbey was arrested and transported to Central Booking.
Charges: Assault in the Second Degree
