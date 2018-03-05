Monday, March 5, 2018

WCSO Press Release - Mar. 5, 2018

WCSO Press Release - Mar. 5, 2018

Cumbey, Virginia
Incident: Second Degree Assault
Date of Incident: 03 March 2018
Location: Old Ocean City Rd, Parsonsburg, MD
Suspect: Cumbey, Virginia Lynn, 50, Parsonsburg, MD
Narrative: On 03-03-18, Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 33000 Block of Old Ocean City Rd, Parsonsburg, for a domestic assault. Two residents got into an intense argument that turned physical. The victim was transported to PRMC for treatment of injuries received during the assault. Deputies identified the suspect as Virginia Cumbey. Cumbey was arrested and transported to Central Booking.
Charges: Assault in the Second Degree
Posted by on

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

DAMN, JT you should caution us before allowing a picture like this roll up.....almost as scary as A$$BURROW'S face!!!! LOL

March 5, 2018 at 2:06 PM
Anonymous said...

She's a happy looking camper!

March 5, 2018 at 2:58 PM
Anonymous said...

Why do you have a picture of a bulldog with this story?

March 5, 2018 at 3:42 PM
Anonymous said...

she's hot

March 5, 2018 at 4:43 PM
Anonymous said...

Omg is she transitioning?

March 5, 2018 at 4:48 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)