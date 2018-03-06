Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Wal-Mart To Start Curbside Grocery Service Soon


All the people who hate going into walmart grocery shopping rejoice, soon from an app on your phone you can order your groceries and have them delivered to your car. The north Salisbury location will be first to get this feature
Anonymous said...

They will do any grocery in the store except dairy products according to their website...Ray...

March 6, 2018 at 11:54 AM
Megan Griffiths said...

That’s awesome! Great for the disabled!!!

March 6, 2018 at 12:06 PM
Anonymous said...

What about rifle purchases ?Ray?

March 6, 2018 at 12:34 PM
Anonymous said...

Another reason for fat, lazy people to continue to be fat and lazy.

March 6, 2018 at 12:45 PM
Anonymous said...

Should be a nice feature.....who said Aldi's wouldn't force changes???? Would never have happened here if it weren't for competition!!!!!

March 6, 2018 at 1:21 PM
Anonymous said...

The only problem I see is that you will never be able to park in these spots, because they will be full of LAZY people who only went in to get one or two things and could not be bothered to park in a regular spot and walk in.

March 6, 2018 at 2:50 PM
Anonymous said...

I love Back Door Service!!! Ray!!!

March 6, 2018 at 2:54 PM
Anonymous said...

Wow. Walmart giving their lazy patrons more incentive to be fat and gross. Can people do ANYTHING for themselves anymore? How did we ever make it this far as a species?

March 6, 2018 at 2:57 PM
Anonymous said...

Good for disabled, elderly, the sick and moms with very small kids. I see this as a great service. This isn’t just for the lazy.

March 6, 2018 at 3:24 PM
Anonymous said...

Or busy people that don’t want to waste time shopping.

March 6, 2018 at 3:32 PM
Anonymous said...

All Walmart’s are starting along with most chain grocery stores. Walmart is not worried about Aldi.

March 6, 2018 at 3:33 PM
Anonymous said...

Now I can really park in the fire lane!!

March 6, 2018 at 3:41 PM
Anonymous said...

This is a great time saver and someone should be hired to monitor the spaces. I certainly hope you don't have to walk to the back of the store . There should be a couple of dedicated cashier isles for pickups. Also no more navigating those tight isles or refusing to go on the first of the month due to overwhelming SNAP customers.

March 6, 2018 at 3:43 PM
Anonymous said...

Not laxybut this is a great timesaver

March 6, 2018 at 3:44 PM
Anonymous said...

Now I don't have to walk inside for my hemorrhoid cream! --RAY

March 6, 2018 at 4:20 PM
Anonymous said...

Can myself son and husband use our Welfare EBT CARDS ?

March 6, 2018 at 4:35 PM
Anonymous said...

Yes a Hemoroid

March 6, 2018 at 4:36 PM
Anonymous said...

Glad I see a lot of elderly trying to find riding carts or pushing carts slowly walking aimlessly.Some wouldn't go out unless they had to.Delivery would be ideal for these people. But curbside is a good start.

March 6, 2018 at 5:52 PM
Anonymous said...

12:45 tell yo momma she can still waddle into the store!!!!

March 6, 2018 at 9:07 PM
Anonymous said...

Awwwww was your fat Welfare ass offended ?

March 6, 2018 at 9:13 PM

