Tuesday, March 6, 2018
Wal-Mart To Start Curbside Grocery Service Soon
All the people who hate going into walmart grocery shopping rejoice, soon from an app on your phone you can order your groceries and have them delivered to your car. The north Salisbury location will be first to get this feature
20 comments:
They will do any grocery in the store except dairy products according to their website...Ray...
That’s awesome! Great for the disabled!!!
What about rifle purchases ?Ray?
Another reason for fat, lazy people to continue to be fat and lazy.
Should be a nice feature.....who said Aldi's wouldn't force changes???? Would never have happened here if it weren't for competition!!!!!
The only problem I see is that you will never be able to park in these spots, because they will be full of LAZY people who only went in to get one or two things and could not be bothered to park in a regular spot and walk in.
I love Back Door Service!!! Ray!!!
Wow. Walmart giving their lazy patrons more incentive to be fat and gross. Can people do ANYTHING for themselves anymore? How did we ever make it this far as a species?
Good for disabled, elderly, the sick and moms with very small kids. I see this as a great service. This isn’t just for the lazy.
Or busy people that don’t want to waste time shopping.
All Walmart’s are starting along with most chain grocery stores. Walmart is not worried about Aldi.
Now I can really park in the fire lane!!
This is a great time saver and someone should be hired to monitor the spaces. I certainly hope you don't have to walk to the back of the store . There should be a couple of dedicated cashier isles for pickups. Also no more navigating those tight isles or refusing to go on the first of the month due to overwhelming SNAP customers.
Not laxybut this is a great timesaver
Now I don't have to walk inside for my hemorrhoid cream! --RAY
Can myself son and husband use our Welfare EBT CARDS ?
Yes a Hemoroid
Glad I see a lot of elderly trying to find riding carts or pushing carts slowly walking aimlessly.Some wouldn't go out unless they had to.Delivery would be ideal for these people. But curbside is a good start.
12:45 tell yo momma she can still waddle into the store!!!!
Awwwww was your fat Welfare ass offended ?
