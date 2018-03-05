Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify a suspect that is wanted in connection with a theft. The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at approximately 1:15 p.m., when the suspect entered the Hockers Grocery and Deli Store located at 34960 Atlantic Ave., Millville and removed a pair of Costa Sunglasses. The suspect concealed the sunglasses in his jacket pocket and then left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle that is depicted in the picture. Anyone with information in reference to this incident and the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Troop 4, Cpl. J. Smith at 302-752-3888.
2 comments:
Maybe we can get Robert Mueller to head up the investigation?Ray?
Um... look up the license plate #...
