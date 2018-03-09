Friday, March 9, 2018
The Problem With Billy McDermott
Let me state very clearly I believe Billy McDermott is a good person. The problem with Billy McDermott is very simple, an extreme lack of good judgement. I am not even talking about the criminal and civil problems that have arisen of his campaign treasurer Christine Braughler that came to light last week in the OC Today, even though you have to take note. I am talking about the fact that Billy simply cannot run on his own merits. At every event he is tied hand in hand hip to hip with Mike McDirtbag. The fact that he cannot just stand on his own record speaks volumes of his immaturity.
The Office of States Attorney is not supposed to be tied at the hip with the Sheriff's Department, that is a fact. What does it say when Billy shown above kneeling is out placing signs for the guy running for Sheriff?. Can you truly trust a guy who is out putting.out signs for a guy running for Sheriff, to fully separate the two offices as is required by law? Billy has also not been an attorney for very long , and while I'm not questioning his abilities , Billy is clearly not suited for a leadership position. The fact that he also attacked his opponent with no facts or proof that she was behind the article showed very poor thinking skills.
As stated anyone can look at Case search and placing that article on his opponent is just immature.
Matt Maciarello, Dan Powell two former State's Attorney's never tied themselves to a "running mate" They ran on their own record and qualities. The reality is Billy is a good guy, but his choices and decision to attach himself to someone else for an election clearly show he is not a leader.
It is for this that clearly Kris Heiser is the logical choice for the Office Of State's Attorney
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 3/09/2018 10:16:00 AM
