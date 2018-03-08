Thursday, March 8, 2018
Senator Wayne Norman Viewing Schedule
GREATER WICOMICO REPUBLICAN WOMEN·TUESDAY, MARCH 6, 2018
From Ashley Sicher (Senator Wayne Norman’s daughter):
“The viewing will be held on Thursday March 8th from noon to 8pm at Mountain Christian Church. The funeral services will be held on Friday March 9th at 11:00am. We think the best way to honor my father is to celebrate the life he lead, we know that's what he would have wanted. We invite you all to join us for a 'Fourth of July' party following his services at the American Legion in Bel Air.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to:
The ARC of Northern Chesapeake
4513 Philadelphia Road
Aberdeen MD 21001
Mountain Christian Church
1824 Mountain Road
Joppa MD 21085
American Legion
500 N Hickory Ave
Bel Air MD 2014”
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 3/08/2018 10:30:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
RIP...Ray...
Post a Comment