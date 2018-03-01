Thursday, March 1, 2018

Rosalie Cooper Missing In Wicomico County


Anonymous said...

Very sad. I hope she has just moved on to another homeless camp somewhere. I will keep an eye out for her.

March 1, 2018 at 2:49 PM
Anonymous said...

So now the family cares that's she is missing, but didn't care about her being homeless . SAD

March 1, 2018 at 5:50 PM

