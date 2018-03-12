Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Multiple Residential Burglaries-Joint Agency Investigation
DATE / TIME: November 2017 through January 2018
LOCATION(s):
1. 13611 First Street Queen Anne, MD (multiple occurrences)
2. 13620 First Street Queen Anne, MD
3. Park Avenue (Talbot County) Queen Anne, MD (multiple occurrences)
4. Chaires Street (Talbot County) Queen Anne, MD
5. Main Street (Talbot County) Queen Anne, MD (multiple occurrences)
SUSPECT: Philip Lee Kirwan, III (M-W-28) Queen Anne, MD
CHARGE(S): (Queen Anne’s County cases only)
1st degree burglary (3 counts), 3rd degree burglary (3 counts), 4th degree burglary (3 counts)
Theft less than $1,000 (2 counts),Theft less than $100 (1 count), Rogue and Vagabond (1 count)
Two (2) arrest warrants have been issued for Kirwan
DISPOSITION: Kirwan is currently being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center for charges stemming from a burglary arrest in Talbot County on 02/11/18. The arrest warrants and charging documents from Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office are pending service.
DETAILS:
On Monday November 27, 2017 detectives from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary at 13611 First Street in Queen Anne, MD. Investigation determined that an unknown suspect entered the home and took money from the female victim’s purse. The occupants were home and asleep at the time of the burglary. Total monies taken were in excess of $400. A second burglary was reported at the same address on December 11, 2018. That investigation revealed that an unknown suspect again entered the home while the occupants were asleep and took money from the male victim’s wallet. Total monies taken were in excess of $200.
On Wednesday January 31, 2018 deputies from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to 13620 First Street in Queen Anne, MD for a reported burglary and theft. Investigation revealed that sometime after midnight on January 31, 2018 an unknown suspect entered the victim’s home while they were inside and took money from the female victim’s purse. Total monies taken were less than $100. Investigators were notified that several similar burglaries had occurred within the Talbot County boundary of Queen Anne during the same time period. Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office investigators then worked jointly with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit to quickly identify a pattern of suspect behavior and investigate leads. That joint investigation identified the suspect, Philip Lee Kirwan III.
Sheriff Gary Hofmann added, “We appreciate the tips and help as well as our allied law enforcement agency partners in apprehending this suspect who victimized our community.” Arrest warrants or charging documents have been issued for Kirwan in all of the Queen Anne’s and Talbot County burglary incidents.
DATE / TIME: November 2017 through January 2018
LOCATION(s):
1. 13611 First Street Queen Anne, MD (multiple occurrences)
2. 13620 First Street Queen Anne, MD
3. Park Avenue (Talbot County) Queen Anne, MD (multiple occurrences)
4. Chaires Street (Talbot County) Queen Anne, MD
5. Main Street (Talbot County) Queen Anne, MD (multiple occurrences)
SUSPECT: Philip Lee Kirwan, III (M-W-28) Queen Anne, MD
CHARGE(S): (Queen Anne’s County cases only)
1st degree burglary (3 counts), 3rd degree burglary (3 counts), 4th degree burglary (3 counts)
Theft less than $1,000 (2 counts),Theft less than $100 (1 count), Rogue and Vagabond (1 count)
Two (2) arrest warrants have been issued for Kirwan
DISPOSITION: Kirwan is currently being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center for charges stemming from a burglary arrest in Talbot County on 02/11/18. The arrest warrants and charging documents from Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office are pending service.
DETAILS:
On Monday November 27, 2017 detectives from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary at 13611 First Street in Queen Anne, MD. Investigation determined that an unknown suspect entered the home and took money from the female victim’s purse. The occupants were home and asleep at the time of the burglary. Total monies taken were in excess of $400. A second burglary was reported at the same address on December 11, 2018. That investigation revealed that an unknown suspect again entered the home while the occupants were asleep and took money from the male victim’s wallet. Total monies taken were in excess of $200.
On Wednesday January 31, 2018 deputies from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to 13620 First Street in Queen Anne, MD for a reported burglary and theft. Investigation revealed that sometime after midnight on January 31, 2018 an unknown suspect entered the victim’s home while they were inside and took money from the female victim’s purse. Total monies taken were less than $100. Investigators were notified that several similar burglaries had occurred within the Talbot County boundary of Queen Anne during the same time period. Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office investigators then worked jointly with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit to quickly identify a pattern of suspect behavior and investigate leads. That joint investigation identified the suspect, Philip Lee Kirwan III.
Sheriff Gary Hofmann added, “We appreciate the tips and help as well as our allied law enforcement agency partners in apprehending this suspect who victimized our community.” Arrest warrants or charging documents have been issued for Kirwan in all of the Queen Anne’s and Talbot County burglary incidents.
AGENCIES INVOLVED: Queen Anne’s County Sheriff (Criminal Investigations Unit), Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (Criminal Investigations Unit)
INVESTIGATOR: 1/Sgt. Jones #0060
CASE # 17-35354 and 18-3162
INVESTIGATOR: 1/Sgt. Jones #0060
CASE # 17-35354 and 18-3162
No comments:
Post a Comment