Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Felony Arrest
Date/Time: 03/02/18
Suspects: Amanda Nicole Trigg, W/F, DOB: 10/06/85
Jamiane Darnell Greene, B/M, dob: 3/21/79
On January 23, 2018, Troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to a non-fatal heroin overdose in the Centreville area of Queen Anne's County, Maryland. The Queen Anne's County Drug Task Force was contacted and initiated an investigation. Based on evidence recovered from the victim and at the scene of the overdose, members of the task force identified Amanda Nicole Trigg and Jamaine Darnell Greene as the likely source of the heroin supplied to the victim.
Further investigation revealed that Trigg and Greene had recently moved to an apartment in Greensboro, MD. Investigators were able to develop probable cause to author a knock and announce search and seizure warrant for Trigg and Greene's residence. Queen Anne's County Drug Task Force investigators contacted the Caroline County Narcotics Task Force and working together they devised a plan for serving the search warrant on Trigg and Greene.
On March 2, 2018, members of both task forces, assisted by uniformed officers from the Caroline County Sheriff's Office and the Greensboro Police Department served a knock and announce search warrant at 101 S. Main Street Greensboro, Caroline County, Maryland. Entry was made into the residence when Trigg opened the door. Both Trigg and Greene were at home when the warrant was served.
A search of the residence revealed felony amounts of suspected heroin, digital scales, packaging materials and mail to Trigg and Greene. Investigators from Caroline County arrested Trigg and Greene at the scene and charged them with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin and the possession of paraphernalia.
Working closely with prosecutors from the Queen Anne's County State's Attorney's Office, investigators from the Queen Anne's County Drug Task Force applied for charges related to the overdose that occurred on January 23. The Queen Anne's County District Court Commissioner issued arrest warrants charging Trigg with Reckless Endangerment, Distribution of Heroin, Possession of Heroin with the intent to distribute, Possession of Heroin and Possession of Paraphernalia. Charges for Greene were also obtained charging him with Conspiring with Trigg for the crimes of Reckless Endangerment, Distribution of Heroin, Possession of Heroin with the intent to distribute, Possession of Heroin and Possession of Paraphernalia.
Greene and Trigg were taken to the District Court Commissioners Office in Caroline County where they were charged with the on view felonies from the search warrant and with the arrest warrants from the overdose that occurred in Queen Anne's County, Maryland. Both were held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center. “I have made a commitment working with our allied law enforcement agencies and partners that we will do everything within our power to charge someone who contributes to an overdose or death,” added Sheriff Gary Hofmann.
The Queen Anne's County Drug Task Force is comprised of personnel from the Maryland State Police, the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff, The Centreville Police Department, the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Queen Anne's County State's Attorney's Office.
Glad I don't get my drugs from them ..Ray...
