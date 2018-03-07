Princess Anne Police Press Release

Princess Anne Police post latest incidents and arrests
PRINCESS ANNE — Princess Anne Police Chief Timothy Bozman releases the latest incidents and arrests reported by his department.
- On 3-4-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Roshae Queshawn Ball, 21, of Princess Anne, Maryland in reference to an outstanding District Court arrest warrant. The arrest warrant charged Ball with assault 2nd degree, reckless endangerment, disturbing the peace, and affray in regards to an incident that occurred on 2-23-18 at the Talon’s Square South apartment complex located at 30515 UMES Boulevard. Ball was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued no bond. Ball was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.
- On 3-4-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested I’rie Dasia Clark, 21, of Princess Anne, Maryland in reference to an outstanding District Court arrest warrant. The arrest warrant charged Clark with assault 2nd degree, reckless endangerment, disturbing the peace, and affray in regards to an incident that occurred on 2-23-18 at the Talon’s Square South apartment complex located at 30515 UMES Boulevard. Clark was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued no bond. Clark was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.
- On 3-4-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Tyrah Elaine Freeman, 21, of Princess Anne, Maryland in reference to an outstanding District Court arrest warrant. The arrest warrant charged Freeman with assault 2nd degree, reckless endangerment, disturbing the peace, affray, mace/chemical device-intent to injure, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure in regards to an incident that occurred on 2-23-18 at the Talon’s Square South apartment complex located at 30515 UMES Boulevard. Freeman was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued no bond. Freeman was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.
- On 3-3-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Devonta Lee Johnson, 20, of Fruitland, Maryland for possession of a handgun on his person. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop where Johnson was found to be a passenger in the stopped vehicle. Johnson was charged with handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, and minor in possession of a firearm. Johnson was also issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana under 10 grams and was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued no bond. Johnson was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.
- On 3-1-18, the Princess Anne Police Department served Davaughn Jamar Collins, 22, of Princess Anne, Maryland with an outstanding District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court. Collins was seen by a District Court Commissioner who released Collins on personal recognizance.
- On 2-28-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Christine Ann Garner, 42, of Princess Anne, Maryland due to an outstanding District Court arrest warrant. The arrest warrant charged Garner with armed robbery, robbery, assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, theft less than $100.00, and reckless endangerment in reference to an incident that occurred on 12-15-17 in the area of Somerset Avenue and South Street. Garner was also served with an outstanding District Court criminal summons that charged her with possession/issue forged currency in regards to an incident that occurred on 1-27-18 at Becky’s store, located at 11404 Beckford Avenue. Garner was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued no bond. Garner was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.
- On 2-24-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Kenneth Shell, 34, of Abingdon, Maryland for driving while under the influence of alcohol. The arrest stemmed from officers investigating a vehicle collision in the area of Somerset Avenue near UMES Boulevard, where Shell was found to be the operator of a vehicle. Shell was charged with fail to obey traffic control device, fail to drive on right half of roadway, driving off roadway while passing vehicle, driving on left side of roadway in posted no passing zone, fail to drive on right hand roadway of divided highway, fail to control speed to avoid collision, driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Shell was subsequently released from custody upon being issued his citations.
- On 2-24-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Marc Christian Williams, 27, of Catonsville, Maryland for driving while under the influence of alcohol. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop where Williams was found to be the vehicle operator. Williams was charged with driver fail to obey traffic control device, driver fail to stop at stop sign line, driver fail to give turn signal, negligent driving, reckless driving, driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol, driving vehicle while under influence of alcohol, and driving vehicle while under influence of alcohol per-se. Williams was subsequently released from custody upon being issued his citations.
- On 2-23-18, the Princess Anne Police Department charged Maurice Fitzgerald Chuang, 19, of Brandywine, Maryland with possession of marijuana under 10 grams. The charge stemmed from a traffic stop where Chuang was found to be the vehicle operator and in possession of marijuana. Chuang was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
- On 2-23-18, the Princess Anne Police Department charged Shakur Almere Akins, 20, of Lincoln, Delaware with possession of marijuana under 10 grams. The charge stemmed from a traffic stop where Akins was found to be the vehicle operator and in possession of marijuana. Akins was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
- On 2-22-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested William James Forbes III, 21, of Princess Anne, Maryland for burglary. The arrest stemmed from a burglary investigation at 30413 Spruce Street. Forbes III was charged with burglary 1st degree, burglary 3rd degree, burglary 4th degree, malicious destruction of property under $1,000.00, and theft $100.00 to $1,500.00. Forbes III was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued a $30,000.00 unsecure bond.
- On 2-22-18, the Princess Anne Police Department charged Jessica Paige Clatterbuck, 20, of Elkridge, Maryland with possession of marijuana under 10 grams. The charge stemmed from a traffic stop where Clatterbuck was found to be a passenger in the vehicle and in possession of marijuana. Clatterbuck was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
- On 2-21-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Shynietta Courtney McClendon, 28, of Princess Anne, Maryland in reference to an outstanding District Court arrest warrant. The arrest warrant charged McClendon with theft less than $100.00 in regards to an incident that occurred on 6-19-17 at the Royal Farms store located at 30452 Mt. Vernon Road. McClendon was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued a $5,000.00 unsecure bond.
- On 2-21-18, the Princess Anne Police Department served Makayla Dashyra Tilghman, 18, of Princess Anne, Maryland with an outstanding District Court criminal summons. The criminal summons charged Tilghman with assault 2nddegree and affray in regards to an incident that occurred on 2-2-18 at 30510 Pine Knoll Drive. Tilghman was subsequently released upon signing for the criminal summons.
