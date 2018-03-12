Princess Anne Police Department Press Release

PRINCESS ANNE — Princess Anne Police Chief Tim Bozman releases information about two individuals charged with attempted murder stemming from separate incidents.
• On 3-10-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Kris Edward Somers, 23, of Crisfield, Maryland for attempted first degree murder. The arrest stemmed from when officers responded to the Princess Anne Townhouses located on Pine Knoll Drive for a multiple stabbing. Investigation revealed that Somers was involved in an altercation with three other subjects when Somers assaulted them with a knife. All three victims were transported to PRMC where one victim was released, the second victim was admitted with non-life threating injuries, and the third victim was admitted and listed as in stable condition. Somers was charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, three counts of second degree murder, three counts of first degree assault, three counts of second degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and dangerous weapon-intent to injure. Somers was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued no bond. Somers was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.
• On 3-10-18, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Justin Michael Quinones, 26, of Fruitland, Maryland for attempted first degree murder. The arrest stemmed from a domestic disturbance on 3-9-18 on Antioch Avenue Extended, where Quinones fired several rounds from a firearm at the victim. The victim was not hit by any of the rounds; however, Quinones fled the area prior to police arrival. Quinones was later located on 3-10-18 in Fruitland, Maryland and was subsequently taken into custody. Quinones was charged with attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, assault first degree, assault second degree, reckless endangerment, dangerous weapon-intent to injure, burglary 4th degree, home invasion, malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.00, disorderly conduct, illegal possession of regulated firearm, and two counts of disturbing the peace. Quinones was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued no bond. Quinones was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.
Also from the PAPD:
• On 3-5-18, the Princess Anne Police Department served Paytra Darnay Mills, 25, of Fruitland, Maryland with an outstanding District Court arrest warrant. The arrest warrant charged Mills with malicious destruction of property under $1,000.00, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace-hinder passage, disturbing the peace, and affray in regards to an incident that occurred on 12-24-17 at the Royal Farms store located at 30452 Mt. Vernon Road. Mills was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued a $3,000.00 unsecure bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment