NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION OFFICE OF MARYLAND STATE MARSHAL

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 03/04/2018
Time: 4:21 P.M.
Location / Address: 6892 Travelers Rest Circle, Easton, Talbot County
Type of Incident: Vehicle, Trailer and Shed Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 1995 Chrysler Concord along with an enclosed Utility Trailer and a 10' by 10' Shed
Owner / Occupants: Raymond and Carla Grodecki
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000.00 Contents: $2,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Easton Volunteer Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 49
Time to Control: 37 Minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Vehicle
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: If anyone has any information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
Monday, March 5, 2018
