Monday, March 5, 2018

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION OFFICE OF MARYLAND STATE MARSHAL

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  03/04/2018 
Time:  4:21 P.M. 
Location / Address: 6892 Travelers Rest Circle, Easton, Talbot County
Type of Incident:  Vehicle, Trailer and Shed Fire 
Description of Structure / Property:  1995 Chrysler Concord along with an enclosed Utility Trailer and a 10' by 10' Shed   
Owner / Occupants:  Raymond and Carla Grodecki 
Injuries or Deaths:  None 
Estimated $ LossStructure: $5,000.00   Contents: $2,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status:  N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  N/A 
Arrests(s):  None 
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Easton Volunteer Fire Department 
# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  49 
Time to Control:  37 Minutes 
Discovered By:  Neighbor
Area of Origin:  Vehicle 
Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation 
Additional Information:  If anyone has any information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609. 
6892 Travelers Rest Circle Easton
