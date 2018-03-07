Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Massive Flooding In Crisfield






Anonymous said...

Prayers for all of Crisfield.

March 7, 2018 at 10:52 AM
Anonymous said...

Cant live there I would get my panties wet...Ray..

March 7, 2018 at 11:42 AM
Anonymous said...

Crisfield is full of filth, tear it down and start over!...Ray..

March 7, 2018 at 12:31 PM
Anonymous said...

How high's the water momma? 3 feet high and rising...

March 7, 2018 at 2:16 PM
Anonymous said...

Fitzwater street looks like this also

March 7, 2018 at 2:29 PM

