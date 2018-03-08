International Women's Day

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
This a ANTI CONSERVATIVE movement who DO NOT ACKNOWLEDGE Republican WOMAN .
Why give these scum Dems a platform ?.
Well there she is! MBC on your site.
Post a Comment
4 comments:
This a ANTI CONSERVATIVE movement who DO NOT ACKNOWLEDGE Republican WOMAN .
Why give these scum Dems a platform ?.
Why give these scum Dems a platform ?.
Well there she is! MBC on your site.
Post a Comment