Thursday, March 8, 2018

International Women's Day

Posted by on

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

This a ANTI CONSERVATIVE movement who DO NOT ACKNOWLEDGE Republican WOMAN .

March 8, 2018 at 8:36 AM
Anonymous said...

Why give these scum Dems a platform ?.

March 8, 2018 at 9:19 AM
Anonymous said...

Why give these scum Dems a platform ?.

March 8, 2018 at 9:19 AM
Anonymous said...

Well there she is! MBC on your site.

March 8, 2018 at 9:30 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)