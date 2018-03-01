Thursday, March 1, 2018

Great Turnout At Matt Crisafulli Meet And Greet In Ocean City Last Night

Great Music By The Breakers

Lynn Dodenhoff with Sheriff Mason And Matt Crisafulli

Shawn Murphy Talked How Much Matt Crisafulli Has Helped Him And Cared For His Family

packed house

Local School Principal Speaks Of Her Support Of Matt For Sheriff


Victim Advocate And Mother Of Murder Victim Christine Sheddy Spoke Of  The Nasty Treatment Her And Her Daughter Received At The Hands Of Matt's Opponent Mike McDirtbag

Todd Burbage spoke of his support for Matt and how he is telling everyone to vote Matt

