Great Turnout At Matt Crisafulli Meet And Greet In Ocean City Last Night

|Great Music By The Breakers
|Lynn Dodenhoff with Sheriff Mason And Matt Crisafulli
|Shawn Murphy Talked How Much Matt Crisafulli Has Helped Him And Cared For His Family
|packed house
|Local School Principal Speaks Of Her Support Of Matt For Sheriff
|Victim Advocate And Mother Of Murder Victim Christine Sheddy Spoke Of The Nasty Treatment Her And Her Daughter Received At The Hands Of Matt's Opponent Mike McDirtbag
|Todd Burbage spoke of his support for Matt and how he is telling everyone to vote Matt
No comments:
Post a Comment