Monday, March 5, 2018
GIRL Scouts Modern Day Drug Dealers
You see them in front of stores and near heavy foot traffic areas. Who am I speaking of you may ask, well the modern drug pushers the girls scouts.
Every year around this time they start peddling their goods . Weakness is want they look for. They know do si dos are pure crack . When you watch the sales you see the cravings get the best of people and they cave in walking away with boxes of the drug of choice. So far this year I have resisted their wears and just said no, but how long can it last when piles of crack are sitting in the open ready for the taking.
It's girls scout cookie time everyone..support this great tradition and the Girl Scouts as cookie time is an American tradition.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 3/05/2018 09:30:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment