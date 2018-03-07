Get To Know The Office of the State Fire Marshal

DID YOU KNOW? The Office of the State Fire Marshal is divided into six regions, operates out of 10 offices and has a full-time bomb squad? The OSFM actively operates in 16 of Maryland's 23 Counties and supports our partners in local jurisdictions when requested. The responsibilities of investigations and inspections are currently handled with a staff of approximately 50 field personnel, plus administrative staff. A six person Engineering staff is responsible for Plan Reviews and assists with Fire Code interpretations.
This month we highlight our Western Regional Office (WRO). By far our largest region stretching from the West Virginia line to Washington D.C including Frederick & Montgomery counties. Our WRO staff is assigned to (3) Maryland State Police Barracks: McHenry, Cumberland & Hagerstown. Our Deputy State Fire Marshals and Fire Safety Inspectors are responsible for all fire investigations and fire safety inspections within Garrett, Allegany & Washington counties with the exception of the Cities of Cumberland and Hagerstown. They are responsible for all state owned buildings within Frederick and Montgomery counties as well. A total of (1) Deputy Chief, (5) Deputy State Fire Marshals, (2) Fire Safety Inspectors, (1) Special Assistant DSFM for daycare/foster care, (2) Administrative personnel & (1) Explosive Detection Canine - K9 Blitz, keep this region operating 24/7, 365 days a year
