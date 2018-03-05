Easton Police Department Press Release

ARMED ROBBERY:
On March 4, 2018 at approximately 7:23 pm, Officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to Carroll Fuels, located at 110 South Washington Street, Easton, Talbot County, Maryland in reference to an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, Officers spoke with employees of the gas station, who stated that a black male came into the gas station with a handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun at employees and demanded money. The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’5” with a smaller build. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and black pants. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran from the area towards South Street. Police conducted a search of the surrounding area with the assistance of a K-9 team (Bloodhound) from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was not located.
Easton Police Detectives are investigating this incident. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Det. Orrison at (410) 822-1111. Any person giving information may remain anonymous.
