Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force Press Release

On Monday, March 5, 2018 members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force arrested two suspects which were the focus of a two month investigation into the distribution of Cocaine and other drugs in Maryland and Delaware and specifically in Sussex County Delaware and Dorchester and Caroline Counties in Md. The suspects 33 year old Dominique Selby West of 305 Noble Street, Hurlock, Md. was arrested during a planned traffic stop on North Tara Road and 46 year old Jermaine Lotez Ringgold of 516 High Street, Denton, Md. was arrested during the simultaneous execution of a Search & Seizure Warrant at the Noble Street Address.
The search at the traffic stop revealed 32 grams of Cocaine and $280.00 in U.S. Currency. The Search Warrant revealed 361 grams of Cocaine, $71.00 in U.S. currency, one 12 gauge Shotgun, 2 sets of Digital Scales, Shotgun ammunition , 9mm ammunition which were all seized as well as a Lincoln Mark VIII.
West was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and ordered Held without Bond. Ringgold was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of paraphernalia and ordered Held without Bond.
The Dorchester Task Force was assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Hurlock Police, Cambridge Police, Maryland State Police, Delaware State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.
No comments:
Post a Comment