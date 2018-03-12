DON’T MISS OUT! Purchase an Ocean Pines, Maryland license plate raffle ticket at the Administration Building, located at 239 Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines, for $50. Now you can also pay over the phone and get your raffle ticket/s delivered to your home by calling 410-641-7717 ex 3006.
ONLY 50 LICENSE PLATES WILL BE AVAILABLE at our March 24 fundraiser. The specialty plates, numbered 1 to 10, will be auctioned off to the highest bidders and license plates numbered 11-50 will be raffled off at the event in the Ocean Pines Community Center.
Proceeds from the sale of the commemorative plates would fund the first-ever Ocean Pines Police Department’s National Night Out, a community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, which will be held Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Horse Park in Ocean Pines.
Winning raffle recipients do not have to be present at the March 24 drawing to claim their winning plate.
Refreshments and door prizes will be available at the March 24 event, which starts at 10 a.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment