Thursday, March 8, 2018

Delmar Police Need Our Help

Please help us Identify this Person of Interest with the Beard and Black Jacket. Call Delmar Police at 410-896-3131 with any information.
Posted by on

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

By the looks, probably from Gumboro ?Ray?

March 8, 2018 at 8:40 AM
Anonymous said...

Delmar needs to do there OWN Investigation that's what THEY get paid for instead of writing people speeding tickets SCREW THEM.

March 8, 2018 at 9:18 AM
Anonymous said...

JT
Please post the story on how they are getting rid of Obastards weak discipline story and now black thugs will be getting disciplined instead of REPERATIONS.

March 8, 2018 at 9:49 AM
Anonymous said...

Booooooooom.

March 8, 2018 at 9:51 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)