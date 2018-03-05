Deadly Flu Still Widespread In Maryland, Slows Nationally

The flu season is finally showing signs of slowing down, though 45 states, including Maryland, still reported widespread flu activity, and 32 states reported heavy patient activity at doctors' offices and clinics last week for treatment, U.S. health officials said Friday. A total of 46 deaths have been caused by the flu this season in Maryland, state health officials report.
In its weekly report, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 pediatric deaths in the week that ended Feb. 24, bringing the total for the season to 114. The Maryland Department of Health website shows that the numbers of flu cases confirmed and hospitalizations or emergency room visits have all declined in the past week.
Hmmm...Ray...
We should start to see decent weather shortly, which always is a plus! Now hay fever season begins soon....
Flu shots are for wimps. --Ray
No, it's...Flu shots are for "suckers"...Ray...
