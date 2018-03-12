Controversy At Crisfield Elks

A big rift has opened up in Crisfield involving the local elks chapter. It seems that the Grand Lodge would like to suspend Erik Emily for 3 years for his arrest for solicitation of prostitution charge that he is on probation for. Some local members are upset by this decision as they were about to make Erik the head of the local chapter. Should someone that has put a black eye on the City with his behavior and arrest be allowed to continue as part of the elks?
5 comments:
This is the same old BULL S--- Flea does he puts a post on face book asking Elks members to contact him he still thinks he has done no wrong and yes I know this I got the message It's a good thing the Elks has by-laws and a good charter unlike the Ambulance squad and the fire department myself and many more will not be donating to them What this piece of S--- does not realize what he did was morally wrong he did not make a mistake he did it because he wanted to and finally he got caught if people are believing this was his first time they also need help. He uses anyone and everyone he can to achieve what he wants. He needs to sink back into the hole he came from as long as he is in any of the organizations he will bring discredit to them
I would think it depends on what he was charged. Was this a misdemeanor which includes all kinds of arrest or was it a felony. If a felony absolutely agree. If a misdemeanor not so sure.
Grand lodge is correct, he should be suspended at the very least. I cannot understand why the membership would allow him to become an officer in the club. He has a horrible reputation and has written bad checks to the club in the past.
According to Grand Lodge statutes he should not be suspended but should be terminated permanently. His offense is not a matter of hearsay, rumor or opinion but is public record in the State justice system.
Good Lord, 2/3rds of the elks are in the same boat. Hell, for that matter 90% of Crisfield. Lets all get our rocks, and commence to throwing.
Post a Comment