COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM EST this evening. The Coastal Flood Advisory is no longer in effect. * LOCATION...The Bay side of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore. * TIMING...Within a few hours either side of the high tide cycle this evening. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet deep in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water...and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/07 PM 3.7 1.7 2.2 1 MINOR 07/08 AM 3.3 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 07/09 PM 2.8 0.8 1.3 1 NONE 08/09 AM 2.7 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 08/09 PM 2.2 0.2 0.8 1 NONE 09/10 AM 2.2 0.2 0.6 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.3 FT, MODERATE 3.8 FT, MAJOR 4.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.2 FT, MODERATE 1.7 FT, MAJOR 2.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/05 PM 3.9 1.8 2.4 1 MODERATE 07/05 AM 3.6 1.5 1.9 1 MINOR 07/06 PM 2.7 0.6 1.3 1-2 NONE 08/06 AM 2.6 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 08/07 PM 2.1 0.0 0.8 1 NONE 09/07 AM 2.1 0.0 0.6 1 NONE SAXIS VA TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/03 PM 4.1 1.6 1.9 1 07/04 AM 4.2 1.7 1.8 1 07/04 PM 3.9 1.4 1.9 2 08/04 AM 4.0 1.5 1.7 1 08/05 PM 3.1 0.6 1.2 1 09/05 AM 3.3 0.8 1.2 1
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 3/06/2018 03:25:00 PM
5 comments:
