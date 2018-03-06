Tuesday, March 6, 2018

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT 

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Coastal
Flood Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM EST this evening.
The Coastal Flood Advisory is no longer in effect.

* LOCATION...The Bay side of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore.

* TIMING...Within a few hours either side of the high tide cycle
  this evening.

* COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas
  will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes
  and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be
  2 to 3 feet deep in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth
  to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses.
  Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal
  rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of
  vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or
imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert
for rising water...and take appropriate action to protect life
and property. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures
and flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not
attempt to drive through water of unknown depth.

&&

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

CAMBRIDGE MD
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT

             TOTAL      TOTAL    DEPARTURE
 DAY/TIME    TIDE       TIDE     FROM NORM   WAVES    FLOOD
            FT MLLW    FT MHHW       FT        FT     IMPACT
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 06/07 PM     3.7        1.7        2.2        1      MINOR
 07/08 AM     3.3        1.3        1.6        1       NONE
 07/09 PM     2.8        0.8        1.3        1       NONE
 08/09 AM     2.7        0.7        1.1        1       NONE
 08/09 PM     2.2        0.2        0.8        1       NONE
 09/10 AM     2.2        0.2        0.6        1       NONE

BISHOPS HEAD MD
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.3 FT, MODERATE 3.8 FT, MAJOR 4.3 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.2 FT, MODERATE 1.7 FT, MAJOR 2.2 FT

             TOTAL      TOTAL    DEPARTURE
 DAY/TIME    TIDE       TIDE     FROM NORM   WAVES    FLOOD
            FT MLLW    FT MHHW       FT        FT     IMPACT
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 06/05 PM     3.9        1.8        2.4        1     MODERATE
 07/05 AM     3.6        1.5        1.9        1      MINOR
 07/06 PM     2.7        0.6        1.3       1-2      NONE
 08/06 AM     2.6        0.5        1.0        1       NONE
 08/07 PM     2.1        0.0        0.8        1       NONE
 09/07 AM     2.1        0.0        0.6        1       NONE

SAXIS VA

             TOTAL      TOTAL    DEPARTURE
 DAY/TIME    TIDE       TIDE     FROM NORM   WAVES    FLOOD
            FT MLLW    FT MHHW       FT        FT     IMPACT
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 06/03 PM     4.1        1.6        1.9        1
 07/04 AM     4.2        1.7        1.8        1
 07/04 PM     3.9        1.4        1.9        2
 08/04 AM     4.0        1.5        1.7        1
 08/05 PM     3.1        0.6        1.2        1
 09/05 AM     3.3        0.8        1.2        1

