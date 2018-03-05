Monday, March 5, 2018
Chincoteague Police Department FEBRUARY ARREST REPORT
NEWS
FEBRUARY ARREST REPORT
According to Chincoteague Police Department Chief James R. Mills, the
following arrests were made for the month of February:
On February 1, 2018, a homeless woman was arrested for
being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The arresting officer
was Pfc. David T. Gladding.
On February 15, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested
for shoplifting (misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Pfc.
Tyler M. Marks.
On February 16, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested
for driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor).
The arresting officer was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.
On February 21, 2018, a Salisbury, MD man was arrested
for possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting
officer was Pfc. David T. Gladding.
On February 22, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested
for driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor).
The arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 3/05/2018 10:57:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
If they don't list the names it didn't happen.
No names, who cares.. Ray
Post a Comment